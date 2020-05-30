Laque Warren Youngblood
August 25, 1932—May 21, 2020

Laque died on May 21, 2020 at the age of 87 in his home. He was born on August 25, 1932 in Portland, Oregon and was adopted as an infant to his parents Laque and Juanita Youngblood. During his service in the Army Reserves, he became active during The Korean War. Following his service to his country, Laque received his Bachelors Degree at Oregon State University. He moved to Longview where he worked at the Port of Longview as a Supervisor. He married Betty Featherstone and together they spent 46 years of marriage. He and Betty loved boating on Hoods Canal and was a member of The Port Orchard Yacht Club. He was also a member of the Kelso Longview Elks Lodge #1482. They both enjoyed their travels to Hawaii. Laque was an avid Portland Trail Blazers fan and loved dogs.

He is survived by his wife Betty, at home; three sons, Max Youngblood, David Featherstone and Darrell Yaden. Two daughters Carol Kirwan and Colleen Moore, and one grandson, Laque Youngblood. He was preceded in death by a son Kelly Youngblood.

Private family services will be held with an entombment at Longview Memorial Park.

Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements

