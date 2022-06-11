 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lanny Young

  • 0
Lanny Young

June 1, 1960 — June 3, 2022

Lanny Young passed away on June 3, 2022. She lived in Longview with her husband, Jon; and her son, Travis. Lanny enjoyed being home, and gardening vegetables and flowers. She loved family events and gatherings. She was a Seahawks fan. She had a wonderful life and was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. She will be greatly missed.

She is the daughter of Vern and Phyllis Wicklund (both deceased) of Kelso. Lanny graduated from Kelso High School.

She is survived by her husband, Jon Young; and her son, Travis Young. She also is survived by her six sisters, Cheryl Wicklund; Roxanne Rohl; Debbie (and Gary) Malone and their son, Matt Malone; Shelley Wicklund; Keri Tye and her children, Justin and Myrrha Kammer; and Valerie Rea and her children, Zackery Kennedy and Chelsie Oliver.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Community Home Health & Hospice Services, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.

There will be no public service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News