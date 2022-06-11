June 1, 1960 — June 3, 2022
Lanny Young passed away on June 3, 2022. She lived in Longview with her husband, Jon; and her son, Travis. Lanny enjoyed being home, and gardening vegetables and flowers. She loved family events and gatherings. She was a Seahawks fan. She had a wonderful life and was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. She will be greatly missed.
She is the daughter of Vern and Phyllis Wicklund (both deceased) of Kelso. Lanny graduated from Kelso High School.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Young; and her son, Travis Young. She also is survived by her six sisters, Cheryl Wicklund; Roxanne Rohl; Debbie (and Gary) Malone and their son, Matt Malone; Shelley Wicklund; Keri Tye and her children, Justin and Myrrha Kammer; and Valerie Rea and her children, Zackery Kennedy and Chelsie Oliver.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Community Home Health & Hospice Services, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.
There will be no public service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.