May 24, 1948—Dec. 8, 2022

Lane Ronnebaum, 74, of Longview passed away peacefully on the morning of December 8, 2022, surrounded by family.

Lane was born to John and Maude Ronnebaum in 1948. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1966, where he played football, basketball and baseball, earning several varsity letters and numerous awards as an outstanding athlete. Lane was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Washington where he played as a Husky from 1967-1970, winning three letters and was later honored as a member of the local All-Century team in 2009. Lane was a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity while attending UW and continued to stay connected with his brothers throughout his life. After college Lane returned to the area and worked at the Port of Longview until retiring in 2005. Lane married PJ Ronnebaum in 1986 and had two daughters Brandy and Loni.

Lane was a sports enthusiast his whole life. After college he continued to play in several competitive sports leagues including basketball, softball, racquetball and pickleball just to name a few. He also enjoyed golfing, chess and cribbage. He took pride and honor in raising his girls, teaching and coaching them through their various sports teams and interests over the years. Lane also loved traveling, singing, dancing, attending concerts, spending time with family and attending UW football games every year.

Lane had an unforgettable demeanor that made everyone around him feel at ease. His laugh was loud and contagious and would put a smile on your face instantly. He loved telling jokes and making others laugh. He truly was a kid at heart his entire life and loved bringing happiness and light to the world. He had a brilliant mind and loved to share stories of his past.

Lane is survived by his partner of 22 years, Jill Kletsch. Daughters Brandy and Loni, his grandson Baylor (Brandy) who was his pride and joy, along with several other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

A celebration of life is planned for later this spring on May 20, 2023. Please visit the Facebook event page “Lane Ronnebaum Memorial” for details on the upcoming celebration.