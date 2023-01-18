Mar. 1, 1930—Jan. 6, 2023

L.T. “Ted” Bryan was born near Merkle, TX on March 1, 1930. He passed into the arms of the Lord on January 6, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Dora Bryan, brothers Earnest Earl and Tommie and sisters Mary Nell and Jo Dean and his first wife Shirley.

Ted is survived by his wife of 42 years Zula (who he called Little Darlin) children Mary Vaughan (Wally), Sherry Stevens (Donnie), Adora Dougharty (Louis), Julie Robik, Carra Molgard (Steve), Ken Davis (Terri), many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great. He loved them all.

Ted left Merkle, TX when he was seven to help an uncle in Safford, AZ from there his family moved to Springfield, OR. While in Springfield he attended school and worked in construction and a local theatre. When he was eighteen, he joined the Navy where he served with honors for twenty years. After his Navy Career he moved to Cottage Grove, OR. Where he was employed by Weyerhaeuser. In 1976 the company transferred him to the Longview mill. Ted worked in many capacities at the mill but finished up his seventeen years as a supervisor. At age 54 he retired to play golf and ride his horses. He traveled to Arizona and Texas a couple times a year to ride and round up with his brother Tommy. He loved to ride with his brother-in-law Bruce. They rode in several Poker Runs to benefit Juvenile Diabetes, and they rode the Pacific Crest Trail. Ted and Zula traveled to many places together. They visited all fifty states.

Ted was very proud of his 50 years affiliation in the AA program where he sponsored many people making a positive impact on so many lives. He was referred to as Mr. AA. The final phase of his life Ted and his wife Zula were known as the T and Z Team for the Grange Organization. Their home Grange was Pleasant Hill #101, but they were also active in county, state and National Grange. The first year the National Grange selected Heroes of the Year, Ted and Zula were two of six selected from the entire United States and honored at the National Grange Convention in Michigan.

In 2015 Ted suffered a stroke which changed our lives forever, but it did not diminish his desire to stay involved. He stayed active welcoming a lot of company at home, and he was able to stay active in Grange until last year when he was diagnosed with cancer. One of his last wishes was to express the gratitude in his heart for all the people who spent cherished moments with him while he lived. The calls from family and friends who lived near and far were very much appreciated.

A sincere thank you to Ted’s weekly Caregiver and the wonderful staff at Hospice and Reverend Tim Gillihan who assisted us through those final hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2448 46th Ave, Robert Gray Baptist Church on January 21, 2023 at 11am.