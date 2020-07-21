× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

L. Gene “Blinky” Frymire

August 7, 1928 – July 10, 2020

L. Gene “Blinky” Frymire

August 7, 1928 – July 10, 2020

L. Gene “Blinky” Frymire was born in Longview, WA on August 7, 1928 to Grace (Ferguson) and Phillip Frymire, spending most of his life in Castle Rock. He passed peacefully at home on July 10, 2020 at the age of 91.

He graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1946 and joined the Navy. He married Joan Higby on May 31, 1957 and they celebrated 63 years together. He retired as a fuel truck driver for Tri-Tex in Castle Rock and built many fireplaces in his lifetime. He enjoyed trapping, gardening, scrapping metal and politics. He never met a stranger, was quite the character and will be greatly missed.

Gene served as Mayor of Castle Rock, a councilman, a volunteer fireman and was on the CAP board of directors. He was a member of the NRA, the American Legion, VFW, Eagles, life member of Sunnyside Grange #129, Cowlitz County Pomona #7 and the Washington State and the National Grange.