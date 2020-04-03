November 23, 2000—March 30, 2020
Kylee Marie Jacobson, 19, went home to be our angel on March 30th, 2020, surrounded by her family at home in Longview after a year battle with an aggressive form of cancer. She was born Nov. 23rd, 2000, in Longview. Kylee is a 2019 RA Long graduate Kylee AKA Peaches, Leeky, sweet cheeks loved her family. Kylee enjoyed social media she had a love and a special skill for makeup. Her makeup was always on point. Kylee also had a love for animals. Her kind, sweet, witty personality lit up any room. She always had that contagious smile when you needed it the most. Our sweet angel will be missed and never forgotten. Survivors included Her parents, Jonathan Jacobson of Longview and Jennifer Bougie of Longview and her bonus mom Kayla Jacobson of Longview; her paternal grandfather Vernon Eugene Jacobson Jr. of Hoodsport; three siblings, Samantha Roske-Regas of Kelso, Erin Malave of Kelso, and Nathan Roske-Jacobson of Longview; her two dogs Sidney and Loki; numerous amount of aunts, uncles, cousins on both sides of her family; and an infinite amount of loved ones as well #Teamkylee. She was proceeded in death by her paternal great great grandmother Edna Jacobson, great great grandfather John Jacobson, and great grandmother Iris Seidl. As well as her maternal great great grandmother Ramona Roulette, grandmother Wanda Bougie, and grandfather Mike Bougie. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date. The account “Kylee Jacobson Memorial” has been created at gofundme.com to assist the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.