Kylee Marie Jacobson, 19, went home to be our angel on March 30th, 2020, surrounded by her family at home in Longview after a year battle with an aggressive form of cancer. She was born Nov. 23rd, 2000, in Longview. Kylee is a 2019 RA Long graduate Kylee AKA Peaches, Leeky, sweet cheeks loved her family. Kylee enjoyed social media she had a love and a special skill for makeup. Her makeup was always on point. Kylee also had a love for animals. Her kind, sweet, witty personality lit up any room. She always had that contagious smile when you needed it the most. Our sweet angel will be missed and never forgotten. Survivors included Her parents, Jonathan Jacobson of Longview and Jennifer Bougie of Longview and her bonus mom Kayla Jacobson of Longview; her paternal grandfather Vernon Eugene Jacobson Jr. of Hoodsport; three siblings, Samantha Roske-Regas of Kelso, Erin Malave of Kelso, and Nathan Roske-Jacobson of Longview; her two dogs Sidney and Loki; numerous amount of aunts, uncles, cousins on both sides of her family; and an infinite amount of loved ones as well #Teamkylee. She was proceeded in death by her paternal great great grandmother Edna Jacobson, great great grandfather John Jacobson, and great grandmother Iris Seidl. As well as her maternal great great grandmother Ramona Roulette, grandmother Wanda Bougie, and grandfather Mike Bougie. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date. The account “Kylee Jacobson Memorial” has been created at gofundme.com to assist the family.