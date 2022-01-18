Kyle "Terry" Myklebust

Oct. 13, 1936 — Dec. 2, 2021

Terry Myklebust went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 2, 2021. Terry was born October 13, 1936, to Truman and Harriett (Paulin) Myklebust in Longview, Washington. Terry was a graduate of R.A. Long High School in 1954 and attended Pacific Lutheran University. Terry married Gwendolyn Ann Davis and together they had three children. Terry and Gwen were married for many years and later divorced, but remained friends. In 1987, Terry married his lifelong friend, Linda Hansen. The two of them lived a life of service spreading God’s word through mission work and volunteering.

Terry grew up working in the family clothing store, Myklebust’s, and purchased the business with his brother, Gregg, in 1978. Terry and Gregg ran the store together until Terry went into real estate sales. After a time in real estate, Terry went to work for Lakeside Industries until a construction accident forced retirement in 1985.

Terry was a member of the Longview Kiwanis, Longview Rotary, Jaycee’s and Sandbaggers. Throughout his life Terry always sought ways to give back to the community and help others. He truly had a heart for giving. After retirement, Terry volunteered at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and at Community Home Health & Hospice. Terry became a lay minister and used this calling as a volunteer chaplain. Terry also volunteered with the Longview Police Department People’s Assistance Team. Terry and Linda joined Northwest Medical Teams on a mission to Mexico that spurred their passion for future work in Costa Rica and Hawaii. Terry also was a member of New Hope City Church.

Terry is survived by his sons, Scott Myklebust (Teresa) and Koll Myklebust (Staci); his daughter, Heidi Erickson; and stepchildren Teresa Haller, Tim Hansen, Tod Hansen and Traci French. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Sara Dietz, Truman Erickson, Hannah and Nate Myklebust; and a brother, Gregg Myklebust. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Harriett; a sister, Kristine; and his wife, Linda.

Terry had a wonderful, caring heart for others and touched so many lives. We will carry his memory in our hearts.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at New Hope City Church. A celebration of life will follow at the Kelso Elks.