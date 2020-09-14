Kristine Deborah Brown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 29, 1954—August 15, 2020

Kristine was born September, 29, 1954 to William Mark and Esther MacLaren in Detroit, Michigan. She passed away surrounded by family and friends at Community Hospice. The things Kris loved most in life were her husband, her family (especially the littles), shopping and kayaking with her True Blue friends, her gardening and crafts which recently included quilting with her sister-in-law Dorbie. Kris was a member of the Longview First Christian Church. Her faith was very important to her.

Kris is survived by her husband, Howard, her mother Esther, her daughters Sherri (Dan) Clark and Nancy Pollack (Dean) and her son Alan, her siblings Bill (Dorbie) MacLaren, Kimberly MacLaren, Kathy Slavin (Brian), Kelly Chouinard (Ken), nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Mark and her grandson Justin Clark.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Longview First Christian Church on September 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm. At the Celebration of Life it is requested that you wear floral and/or bright colors due to her love of flowers and gardening.