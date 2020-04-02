Kristina Dieter
September 7, 1982—March 22, 2020

Kristina Elizabeth Dieter (Wells) was born on September 7th, 1982; to Thomas Allen Wells and Kathy Dee Wells (Skidmore).

Kristina passed away at 1:00 in the afternoon on March 22, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family amidst prayers, songs, laughter, and many, many tears. Kristina leaves behind her husband of 18 ½ years, Jason and four incredible children: Kyra (14), Alliyah (12), Jackson (8), and Isaac (7). Kristina asked that her family and friends who are left behind do two things in remembrance of her. She asks that each day they would choose to love God and to serve others.

A much more complete obituary can be found on Facebook and arrangements for a celebration of life will be made and announced in the coming weeks.

