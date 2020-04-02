Kristina Dieter

Kristina passed away at 1:00 in the afternoon on March 22, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family amidst prayers, songs, laughter, and many, many tears. Kristina leaves behind her husband of 18 ½ years, Jason and four incredible children: Kyra (14), Alliyah (12), Jackson (8), and Isaac (7). Kristina asked that her family and friends who are left behind do two things in remembrance of her. She asks that each day they would choose to love God and to serve others.