Kristina Dieter

September 7, 1982—March 22, 2020
Kristina Elizabeth Dieter (Wells) was born on September 7th, 1982; to Thomas Allen Wells and Kathy Dee Wells (Skidmore).
Kristina passed away at 1:00 in the afternoon on March 22, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family amidst prayers, songs, laughter, and many, many tears. Kristina leaves behind her husband of 18 ½ years, Jason and four incredible children: Kyra (14), Alliyah (12), Jackson (8), and Isaac (7). Kristina asked that her family and friends who are left behind do two things in remembrance of her. She asks that each day they would choose to love God and to serve others.
A much more complete obituary can be found on Facebook and arrangements for a celebration of life will be made and announced in the coming weeks.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.