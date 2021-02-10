July 5, 1952—February 5, 2021

On February 5, 2021, our beloved Klazina Dobbe passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband and best friend for 50+ years. Klazina was adored by her family, she is survived by her loving husband, Benno, her three children Nicolette (and Rob), Ben (and Jennifer), Stefan (and Jodi), 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild all who lovingly called her Oma.

Klazina Wilhelmina Looij Dobbe was born on July 3, 1952 in Den Helder, the Netherlands. She met the love of her life, Benno, on December 26, 1965 and they married on December 18, 1970. Benno and Klazina had a beautiful love story that only grew stronger celebrating 50 years of marriage this last December. Their three children Nicolette, Ben and Stefan were born in the Netherlands, after which the family of five immigrated to the United States on July 20, 1980, where they started a new life in Woodland, Wash.