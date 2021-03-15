 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Klazina Dobbe
0 entries

Klazina Dobbe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Klazina Dobbe

Celebration of Life

On behalf of my family, I would personally like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, flowers, e-mails, text messages and the many personal cards since my very best friend and wife Klazina Dobbe passed away on February 5, 2021. It has been truly overwhelming and heartwarming. Your support has meant so much to us and has helped us during the difficult loss of our beloved Klazina.

A celebration of Klazina’s life will be held between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at our farm on 1066 South Pekin Road, Woodland, WA 98674.

Thank you, Benno Dobbe

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Talking to family & friends about racism

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News