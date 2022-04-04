 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Vay Stinger

  • 0

May 22, 1955 — March 25, 2022

Kevin was born to Claylene Stinger-Reynolds and Atherton (Ad) Stinger. Both are still living.

Kevin died from an inoperable cancer. He has one brother (Brian); two daughters, Shelly and Billye; and six grandchildren. He worked as a longshoreman for more than 40 years. He was a natural outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He had a very soft heart. If anybody he knew needed help, he was always there. He is going to be missed by everyone who knew him.

His memorial will be at noon Friday, April 8, at the International Longshoremen & Warehouseman Union Hall.

