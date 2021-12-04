Dec. 29, 1965 — Nov. 21, 2021
Kevin Peter Boursaw Sr., of Rainier, passed away November 21, 2021 in his home.
Kevin was born December 29, 1965, in Lavonia, Michigan, to Lloyd Sr. and Sandra Boursaw. He is survived by four siblings, Kenneth Boursaw, Kathy Boursaw Marshall, Lloyd Boursaw Jr., and Matthew Boursaw; four children, Kassandra Moberly, Kaylie Rowley, Katie Allen, and Kevin Boursaw Jr.; and seven grandchildren, Colt Moberly, Wyatt Moberly, Joseph Moberly, Preslie Moberly, Jonathan Rowley, Elaina Allen, and Carter Rowley.
Kevin attended Rainier schools, was a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and raised his four children as a stay-at-home dad after being injured on the job.
Kevin enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, go-karts and being with family. You could often find Kevin cheering loudly at sports games for his son, Kevin Jr., or hear him boasting about how much he loved his daughters and grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements to come. Kevin will be greatly missed.
