July 31, 1979 — May 21, 2021

Kevin Patrick Hale II was born in Sacramento, Calif., July 31, 1979. He passed away May 21, 2021, in his Longview, Wash., home surrounded by family and close friends.

He graduated from Rainier High School, attended LCC and joined the Army. After the Army, Kevin joined a carpenter’s union, enjoyed teaching at-risk youth in a pre-apprenticeship program, was a GM at Planet Fitness, and eventually grew to be a part owner in Pacific Gym Services. His employment gave him the opportunity to travel, meet new people, and find new fishing holes all while exploring WA, CA, ID, OR, AK and even Canada.

Kevin loved God, his family, friends, fishing, the 49ers, kayaking, golfing and being outdoors. He loved coaching his children, had a thirst for living and didn’t let a day pass him by that wasn’t productive. He loved fixing things and helping others. Those who knew him often referred to him as MacGyver. He was a family man and spent most of his time either providing for his family, or spending time with his wife and children. He believed in living life to its fullest.