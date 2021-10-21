Kenny Campbell

Nov. 28, 1948 — Oct. 14, 2021

Kenny was born in Longview, Washington, on November 28, 1948, and passed away at his Kelso home on October 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry (Hank) Martin Campbell and Doris Lee Sharp-Campbell.

Kenny was an Army veteran, spending most of his service stationed in Korea.

After a few different career changes, Kenny ended up back to his roots retiring as the Custodian Supervisor at Kelso High School.

Kenny was a diehard Kelso Hilander. He played many sports during his school years and although he was good at all of them, wrestling was his specialty. Later in life, Kenny coached Kelso Babe Ruth baseball. Over the years, Kenny and Linda attended most sporting events in Longview and Kelso that involved their children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. They also attended other local sporting events, especially if it involved the Hilanders.