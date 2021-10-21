Kenny Campbell

Nov. 28, 1948 — Oct. 14, 2021
Kenny was born in Longview, Washington, on November 28, 1948, and passed away at his Kelso home on October 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry (Hank) Martin Campbell and Doris Lee Sharp-Campbell.
Kenny was an Army veteran, spending most of his service stationed in Korea.
After a few different career changes, Kenny ended up back to his roots retiring as the Custodian Supervisor at Kelso High School.
Kenny was a diehard Kelso Hilander. He played many sports during his school years and although he was good at all of them, wrestling was his specialty. Later in life, Kenny coached Kelso Babe Ruth baseball. Over the years, Kenny and Linda attended most sporting events in Longview and Kelso that involved their children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. They also attended other local sporting events, especially if it involved the Hilanders.
Kenny was an avid golfer and could be seen regularly at the Three Rivers Golf Course. He loved playing golf and traveled to different courses in the U.S. to play. He loved sports in general and was specifically very passionate about the University of Washington Huskies football team. Kenny went to numerous Husky games to support the Dawgs. He even had his own U of W room in his home! Of course, if he was not at the game then he was surely watching or listening somewhere.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Campbell; son, Chris Campbell; stepson, Lance Gillen; stepson, Jack Gillen; brother, Danny Campbell; brother, Bruce Campbell; sister-in-law, Debbie Campbell; brother-in-law, Rand LeBaron; sister-in-law, Sandy LeBaron; and many grandchildren (including three great-grandchildren), nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 under the covered area at Tam O’ Shanter Park in Kelso.
