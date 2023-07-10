Kenneth was born July 14, 1936 in Deep River, WA to William and Vieno Tyyska. He grew up in Deep River and Naselle, WA. He graduated from high school in Naselle and attended Lower Columbia College in Longview, WA. He worked on a commercial fishing vessel in Willapa Bay. On February 18, 1961 he married Donna Ellsworth. Later that year, he was drafted into the US Army, where he left commercial fishing and served until he was honorably discharged after 2 years. Following his discharge, they made their home in Naselle, where he worked for 43 years cutting timber for several Gyppo Loggers. He loved fishing and hunting, shellfishing and crabbing, and was a skilled boatsman. He loved his family, taking many trips with them, including two cruises and lots of family trips when his children were young. He was very loved and active in his community, attending local sporting events and activities of his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed playing card and board games, especially Cribbage, for hours with his grandkids and family. He loved the outdoors, walks, and his beloved pet dogs. He loved gardening, spending many hours cultivating his garden, and spent many days smoking salmon and making salt fish from his many successful fishing outings. He was also a football lover, playing defensive tackle for a short time in high school and college, and was an enthusiastic Seahawks fan.