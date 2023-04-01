April 27, 1934—Mar. 2, 2023

LONGVIEW—Ken peacefully passed away on March 2, 2023 a month shy of his 89th birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family. They feel blessed that he lived a long and wonderful life.

Ken was the youngest of four children born to Frank and Ruby Hensley in Emmett, Idaho. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest where he met and in his words, “immediately fell in love” with Carolyn. They lived in Longview, Washington and raised their four children there for the next 23 years.

Ken began his long and fruitful career as a young man working at the Longview Fibre as a journeyman electrician. He found an opportunity as a project manager at Swinerton and Walberg Construction which relocated him and his family to the Denver area. This led to a further promotion to the corporate office in downtown San Francisco. Ken continued to work in the industrial engineering industry as Vice President of Cory Construction. Eventually, Ken started his own consulting business leading up to his retirement.

In his personal life, Ken held many titles. He was a Boy Scout leader, Commissioner of the Cascade Pacific Council for the Boy Scouts of America, President of the Longview Rotary Club, and was involved in many clubs throughout his life. Ken and Carolyn had a great love of travel, golf, friends and family, and community. Summer months were spent at their cabin at Pinecrest Lake. He spent most of his time there putting his workmanship and talents to practice, improving the amenities into a lovely summer cabin for the family to enjoy.

Ken had a deep interest in genealogy. He spent long hours doing research, making connections, and building the family tree. He also had a great passion for history, demonstrated by his extensive home library, collected over many years.

He was determined to complete his college education. He began his journey at Longview Community College in 1953 at age 19, attending night and weekend classes. He already had three children and was working full time as he began the next step by commuting to Portland State, attending more classes an hour’s drive from home. Ken graduated from St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California in 1983, at age 49, the same year that his youngest child graduated from high school. After 30 years of hard work he achieved one of his proudest accomplishments.

Ken chose to lead by example, his message was clear: embrace respect, honesty, ethics, hard work, and love, all of which he instilled deeply in his children and grandchildren.

Ken will be forever missed by his family and friends. Ken is survived by his wife Carolyn of 69 years, his children Adrienne (Ray) Davis, Darrell (Jewell) Hensley, Joy (Jerry) Wilkins, and Deanna (Eric) Poulsen, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He is buried at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Kelso, Washington.