Kenneth Leaf

Kenneth R. Leaf,
September 7th, 1925—April 10th, 2020
Kenneth R. Leaf, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 10th, 2020. He was born in Lucas County, Iowa on September 7th, 1925 to Elmer and Vera Leaf. The family moved to the Longview area in 1936. Ken graduated from R.A. Long High School and joined the U.S. Navy at age 17. A veteran of World War II, Ken served aboard an LST ship which was involved in several landings and invasions in the South Pacific. One of his fondest memories was when his sons took him to Louisville, Kentucky to tour LST 325. He was met by several of his WWll shipmates who also came to tour one of the only LST’s still in operation. After the war, Ken returned to work at Longview Fibre Company, where he was a millwright until his retirement.
Ken loved and was very involved in competitive shooting sports. He was a past President of the Lone Oak Rifle and Pistol Club and was very involved in the original construction of the Club shooting range. Ken also enjoyed the outdoors and made many moose hunting trips to British Columbia.
On June 20, 1947, Ken married Joy Winters, who preceded him in death after 73 years of marriage. Ken is survived by his brother, Conrad, three sons; Kenneth (Dana), William, and Richard (Joan), three grandchildren; Scott Leaf, Lindsay Palmer, and Kimberly Lindell, three great grandchildren and extended family.
Ken was a family man. His roles as Husband, Father, and Grandfather were very important to him, and he was always there for his family. We will miss him very much.
Our family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff and care providers at Canterbury Inn where Ken spent the last two years. We would also like to thank the Hospice Care Team for their compassionate service.
The family requests that donations to the Hospice Care Center be made in lieu of flowers. A private family memorial service will be held.
