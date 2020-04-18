Kenneth Leaf

Kenneth R. Leaf, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 10th, 2020. He was born in Lucas County, Iowa on September 7th, 1925 to Elmer and Vera Leaf. The family moved to the Longview area in 1936. Ken graduated from R.A. Long High School and joined the U.S. Navy at age 17. A veteran of World War II, Ken served aboard an LST ship which was involved in several landings and invasions in the South Pacific. One of his fondest memories was when his sons took him to Louisville, Kentucky to tour LST 325. He was met by several of his WWll shipmates who also came to tour one of the only LST’s still in operation. After the war, Ken returned to work at Longview Fibre Company, where he was a millwright until his retirement.