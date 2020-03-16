Kenneth Laabs

In July 1943 Ken was inducted into the Army and sent to Camp Roberts Calif. His basic training was in the field artillery on a 105 mm Howitzer. From Camp Roberts his unit was sent to Camp Gruber, Oklahoma to pick up mules to be trained with at Fort Carson Colorado. Eventually his unit and mules were shipped by rail to Louisiana where three liberty ships were docked on the Mississippi River awaiting the men and mules. From there they traveled 80 days to Calcutta India. They loaded the mules on to narrow gage railroad trains. They had 600-700 miles to go to meet their battalion. The following six months were the most grueling times that could be asked of a 19 year old young man. They marched with mules who were carrying gun parts through the jungles and mountains to Burma India. There they fought the Japanese to open the Burma Road so that war supplies could be delivered to China.