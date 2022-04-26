Kenneth F. Guinn

June 12, 1931 — March 13, 2022

Ken Guinn, 90, of Longview passed from this life on March 13, 2022, with his wife, Mary, at his side.

He was born in Centralia to Ralph and Patricia Blye Crabill on June 12, 1931. He later moved with his mother to the Longview/Kelso area, where his loving grandparents helped raise him. After graduating from Vancouver High School, Ken joined the Army and served for three years in Korea. He then attended the University of Washington, where he married and had three children. Fishing was a life-long passion of Ken’s. One of his favorite fishing memories was catching a 60-pound salmon in the Kenai River in Alaska. He loved to entertain company, often serving what he caught, and was known to grill a “mean” salmon. Ken shared his love of fishing with family, teaching his children and grandchildren to fish.

Ken also enjoyed dancing and met his wife, Mary Rayon, at dance lessons at Lower Columbia College. They enjoyed 22 years dancing together. Traveling, fishing and dancing filled their lives.

Ken had a successful career in sales, advancing to northwest regional representative for several companies. He also spent time selling manufactured homes in Vancouver before opening The Hostess House event center in Vancouver. He obtained his license to perform weddings, which he really enjoyed. In fact, after he retired, he continued to perform private ceremonies. Several weddings for friends and family were performed at his home on Silver Lake.

Ken is survived by his wife Mary; his son Keith Guinn; his daughter ,Julie Deal (Duane); his son, Bob Guinn (Sam) seven grandchildren (Adam, Nick, Sierra, Jake, Max, Parker and Tawnee); one great-grandchild (Christopher); and his sister Diane Ward (Don).

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. His niece, Marcy, died several days after Ken and just a few days later his sister, Sally, also passed.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way, Longview. Food and fellowship will follow the service.