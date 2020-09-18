Kenneth Edward Plampin Sr., 82, passed away September 13 at Woodland Care Center. He was born December 26, 1937 to James William Plampin and Regina Humphreys Plampin in Cheyenne Wyoming. He was the youngest of five siblings. When he was twelve years old his family moved to Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955, and soon went to work at Furrs Grocery rising to Store manager. Ken met the love of his life, Gail Diane Teal, while cruising in his 1959 T-bird down Colfax Avenue in Denver. They married in 1960, and moved to Longview in 1966, where they raised their five sons.

Ken went to work for Renaud Electric in appliance sales and delivery, but quickly found his way back into the grocery business taking jobs at Safeway on 15th Avenue and Minit Mart #10 on the corner of Pacific Way and Sunset Way. In 1969 Ken and Gail purchased the Minit Mart which they owned for 20 years. Their store became a welcoming stop for local customers to buy a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread, to swap jokes, tell stories, or find a kind listener. Ken and Gail divorced in 1990 after selling the store. Ken went to work at Trojan Nuclear Plant as a Security Guard, while earning his counseling degree. He was a certified Drug & Alcohol Counselor until retirement, helping many people achieve sobriety and doing whatever he could to help get their lives back on track, often on his own time. Ken was a people person. He was a active in the local Cabaret, Longview Sandbaggers, Knights of Columbus and St. Rose Church and School. Ken enjoyed fishing, bowling, oil painting, coin collecting, his beloved Denver Broncos, and most of all, time spent with his sons and their families.