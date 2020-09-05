November 22, 1941—August 21, 2020
Kenneth Cliffton passed away suddenly Friday, August 21, at his home. He is survived by his four sons, a daughter and Ken’s older brother, Butch.”Papa Ken” also had eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Kenny was one of twelve Cliffton children born and raised in Longview, Washington. After his military service, he returned to Longview for the remainder of his life. He retired from Reynolds Metals with more than thirty years of service. For many years, Kenny could be found happily socializing with friends over coffee at Bonnie and Clyde’s restaurant.
Kenny liked fishing. He liked gardening. He loved his 1972 Plymouth Cuda. His Cuda was fully restored during his retirement and won several car show awards.
Always known for a good natured smarty comment and quick laugh, we will all miss his humor and his friendship.
No formal service is scheduled. The family will hold a gathering at a later date.
