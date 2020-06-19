November 29th 1957—May 23rd, 2020
Kenneth Allen Beynon was born to Kenneth and Shirley Beynon in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on November 29th 1957. Ken Beynon passed away, peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020.
Ken graduated from Grainger High School in Utah. The night he graduated, he started the long drive in a U-Haul to Castle Rock, Washington, where the family was moving.
Ken loved his family, and friends. He was an avid game player. He also enjoyed softball, pinball, ping-pong, and going to casinos. He had a great sense of humor and loved teasing and making people laugh. He enjoyed monster lights and any friendly competition. It was also well-know that Ken hated spiders. So much so, that he even jumped out of a moving truck when faced with one.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley, and his best friend, Jerome Francoeur. He is survived by his wife, Sheri Beynon, and son, Kenny Beynon, his father Kenneth Beynon, two sisters: Karin LaChine and Kim Emerson. He also left behind his dear friends: Randy Baker, Dan Sharp, Doug Ehrmantraut, Ginny Baker, Dale Hillman, Ray Baker and Matt Breitenbach. And his loving in-laws: Jean Kell, Carla Pruitt, Debbie Berra, and Tom Kell along with many nieces and nephews.
His playful sense of humor and love for his family will be greatly missed.
Service to be determined at a later time.
