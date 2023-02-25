May 14, 1962—Feb. 2, 2023

Ken passed away on February 2nd after a long battle with juvenile diabetes.

Ken was a husband, dad, son, brother, and uncle who loved his family. He was a quiet man with a wit about him. If you asked him “Where does this road go?” … he would answer with a smirk… “nowhere it stays there all the time.”

He was born in Longview, WA to Joe and Corliss (Sotka) Florek and raised in Cathlamet, WA where he graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1981.

In 1994 Ken married Jeanette (Higgins) and they were together for 28 years. Ken was so proud of their daughter, Kaylee, and loved watching her grow up. He was an amazing dad. When she practiced pitching for softball, he would catch for her even though he only had sight in one eye and his depth perception was blurred. Additionally, following the loss of his leg, he met his personal goal and proudly stood on his prosthetic leg for Kaylee’s high school graduation as she received her diploma. Throughout his illness, Ken never complained and always gave 110%. His motto was “one more”.

Ken was a logger for over 30 years. His career began with his dad’s business, Joe Florek Logging Company, where he learned his extraordinary work ethic. He later went on to work for O’Rorke Logging in John Day, OR, and spent a year logging abroad in New Zealand with his brother Jerrold. Ken was a hard worker and always did the job so it was easier for the next guy.

He concluded his career at C&C Logging after 23 years with them as a feller buncher. Logging was his passion. He always said, “if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life”.

Ken was always true to his word and himself. He loved spending time with family, working in the yard, and watching football. He was a simple man who appreciated the simple things in life.

Ken is survived by his wife Jeanette, daughter Kaylee, mom Corliss Florek, and siblings: Joe (Marty) Florek, John (Geri) Florek, Jim (Sue) Florek, Carolyn (Ken) Ream, Kathy (Dan) Tarabochia and Kristy Florek as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his dad Joe Florek, brother Jerrold Florek and nephew Justin Florek.

At his request, no service will be held.

Ken holds a special place in many hearts, he will forever be in our thoughts.