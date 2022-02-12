Sept. 2, 1952 — Jan. 24, 2022

Kelly Bledsoe passed away at the age of 69 on January 24, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in St Helens, Oregon, in 1952, he was preceded in death by his father, Jim; and brother, Kurt. He is survived by his wife, Sally; his mother, Janice; his siblings, Mike, Jaime, Lisa and Axel; his four sons; and his four grandchildren.

He graduated from Rainier High School in 1970 and attended Portland State University. He fished for crab in Alaska for six years then worked for Familian Northwest, then Ferguson’s, in Longview, Washington. Kelly was a loving husband and father; a casual hunter, fisherman, horseman; and and old car guy. He loved to travel the world. His last trip combined old cars and travel in Australia. He also was a staunch supporter of wrestling. In addition to coaching Rainier Youth Wrestling for many years, he was a two-time state wrestling champion at Rainier High School and a three-time NCAA qualifier in wrestling at Portland State University.

A memorial service has not yet been scheduled. It will be held outdoors later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainier Youth Wrestling or to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation in his honor.