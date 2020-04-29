Kellie Rister

August 26, 1963 – February 26, 2020
Kellie was born in Longview Wash., on August 26th 1963 to Charles Rister and Cheryl Klemetsurd. She grew up in, San Diego Calif., and Castle Rock Wash. She graduated from Castle Rock. She passed in Yerington Nev.
She is survived by her father of Castle Rock Wash, mother from Yerington Nev., sister Romee of Texas, her daughter Nicole Vickaryous of Longview Wash., son Sam Merzoian of Toledo Wash., Spencer Merzoian of Yerington Nev., 2 granddaughters in Alaska, and her stepmother Tammy of Castle Rock Wash., and her favorite companion her dog Lucky. She was proceeded in death by her 5 year old son Andrew Morzoian.
She loved reading and working in her garden, and spending time with family and friends. There will be no services. You may donate to the American Heart Association. May God give you a smooth ride home, for you deserve it. Love your father.
