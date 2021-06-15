April 26, 1959 — May 30, 2021
Kelley R. Galletti passed away at home on May 30, 2021, after a brief, but hard battle with esophageal cancer. Kelley was a Biomedical Technical Engineer at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center since 2006. Kelley enjoyed brewing beer; making spirits; barbecuing; listening to music; and enjoying life in the sun with his family, friends, and his beloved dogs.
Kelley is survived by his loving wife, Debbie, daughter Khalyn (Jeremy) Kay, son Nicolas (Julia) Galletti, Tony Tucker, Donald “Buzz” Galletti, Joseph Beck Jr., Allie Beck, Ann Beck, Joseph Beck Sr., Bob Bark, and three grandchildren.
Kelley was preceded in death by one daughter Kellie Rae Walker, and his birth parents Mildred Bark and Donald Galletti.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the family home on June 19, 2021. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held July 16 in Leavenworth, Wash.
