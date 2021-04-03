June 27, 1933 — April 27, 2020
Keith Oscar Nyman was called to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington. He was 86 years old.
Keith was a man of integrity who loved the Lord, his family and our country.
Keith was born on June 27, 1933, in Negaunee, Michigan, as the sixth of seven children born to Matt and Katherine (Kangas) Nyman. He was baptized on June 23, 1935, at the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church (Suomi Synod) in Negaunee. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington, in 1951. He held a B.S. in Business Administration from Jackson College, a B.A. in International Relations, and an M.S. in Management from the prestigious Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.
Keith married Joyce Helene Simonson on March 28, 1953, at Messiah Lutheran Church (Suomi Synod) in Portland, Oregon.
Keith retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant in November 1975, after a career of 25 years as an enlisted man and an officer. He served on numerous ships and stations and completed three combat tours of duty in Vietnam waters during that conflict.
Keith subsequently owned a Personal Agency for 12 years and sold the company in 1989. He served two interim terms as Treasurer and Business Manager for the Northwest District LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod) during the 1990’s, and served on the District’s Board of Directors for seven years. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Portland, Oregon — and in recent years, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Vancouver, Washington.
Keith loved music and was an accomplished accordionist when he was younger. He possessed a fine singing voice and joined church choirs at every opportunity. Keith authored two books that were published. Keith was an avid golfer in his later years.
Keith was preceded in death by his lifelong sweetheart of 61 years Joyce, who passed away on Dec. 4, 2014; his daughter Lisa Knowles, who passed away May 30, 2019; and by his second wife, Marcia, who passed on Feb. 26, 2021, who he married in July of 2016, at Good Shepherd.
Keith is survived by son Mark; son Paul and his wife, Jan; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services to be announced once a date can be determined. A private interment was held at Fort Vancouver Military Cemetery on May 1, 2020.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.