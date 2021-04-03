June 27, 1933 — April 27, 2020

Keith Oscar Nyman was called to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington. He was 86 years old.

Keith was a man of integrity who loved the Lord, his family and our country.

Keith was born on June 27, 1933, in Negaunee, Michigan, as the sixth of seven children born to Matt and Katherine (Kangas) Nyman. He was baptized on June 23, 1935, at the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church (Suomi Synod) in Negaunee. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington, in 1951. He held a B.S. in Business Administration from Jackson College, a B.A. in International Relations, and an M.S. in Management from the prestigious Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Keith married Joyce Helene Simonson on March 28, 1953, at Messiah Lutheran Church (Suomi Synod) in Portland, Oregon.

Keith retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant in November 1975, after a career of 25 years as an enlisted man and an officer. He served on numerous ships and stations and completed three combat tours of duty in Vietnam waters during that conflict.