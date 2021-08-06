Keith Eugene DeWeese

February 9, 1942 — July 23, 2021

Keith Eugene (Gene) DeWeese, died July 23, 2021, at the Portland VA Medical Center. Gene was born in Longview, Washington, on February 9, 1942, the first child of Eldon W. DeWeese and Rita E. (nee Perry) DeWeese. He grew up on a 40-acre farm west of Castle Rock, Washington, and attended Castle Rock schools. He graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1960.

Gene was a student at Northwest Nazarene College from 1964 to 1966, before receiving his military draft notice. He joined the United States Navy in 1966, was trained as a corpsman and served in that role until his honorable discharge in 1970. His service included two tours in Vietnam, including a 13-month tour on the ground with the Marines, where he saw considerable action.

Following his military service, Gene resumed his pursuit of a college education at Lower Columbia College and then at The Evergreen State College, from which he received a bachelor’s degree in 1977. After completing his degree, he was employed at the American Lake VA Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, where he worked as a counselor with veterans, many of whom were dealing with service-related trauma.