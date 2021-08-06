Keith Eugene DeWeese

February 9, 1942 — July 23, 2021
Keith Eugene (Gene) DeWeese, died July 23, 2021, at the Portland VA Medical Center. Gene was born in Longview, Washington, on February 9, 1942, the first child of Eldon W. DeWeese and Rita E. (nee Perry) DeWeese. He grew up on a 40-acre farm west of Castle Rock, Washington, and attended Castle Rock schools. He graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1960.
Gene was a student at Northwest Nazarene College from 1964 to 1966, before receiving his military draft notice. He joined the United States Navy in 1966, was trained as a corpsman and served in that role until his honorable discharge in 1970. His service included two tours in Vietnam, including a 13-month tour on the ground with the Marines, where he saw considerable action.
Following his military service, Gene resumed his pursuit of a college education at Lower Columbia College and then at The Evergreen State College, from which he received a bachelor’s degree in 1977. After completing his degree, he was employed at the American Lake VA Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, where he worked as a counselor with veterans, many of whom were dealing with service-related trauma.
After retiring from the VA in 2002, Gene moved back to the family homestead in Castle Rock, where he lived for a number of years. In 2018, he moved to Longview, Washington, where he was living at the time of his death. Throughout his life, Gene focused his interest on family and the wellbeing of each member.
Gene is survived by five brothers and one sister: Tom DeWeese (Rose) of Longview, Wash.; Dan DeWeese (Jan) of Vancouver, Wash.; David DeWeese (Dianne) of Vancouver, Wash.; Marvin DeWeese (Sandy) of Longview, Wash.; Duane DeWeese (Sandy) of Castle Rock, Wash.; and Diane McCary (Steve) of Ringold, Okla. He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
At Gene’s request, no formal funeral or memorial service will be held. Family members will gather at a future date to remember and celebrate his life. Tax-deductible donations in honor of Gene DeWeese can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
