Keigan Baker

January 14, 1996 – March 19, 2020
Keigan J. Baker was born January 14, 1996 in Longview Washington, to Jason Baker and Renee Ramey (Johnson). From early on, Keigan was very active in local sports including soccer, baseball, Kung Fu, wrestling, track, basketball and football. Besides excelling at school, his passion during high school was playing at Mark Morris where he earned 1st team all-league defense his senior year. Keigan graduated from Mark Morris in 2014. After high school, Keigan went on to Eastern Washington University where he earned his BS in Business Management. During his time at EWU, Keigan also participated in the ROTC program.
Keigan enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in June 2018 and was named an honor graduate upon completion of basic training. After BMT, he secured a spot in the Air Force’s two-year combat control program, an exclusive and highly-selective program very few achieve. Special Tactics combat controllers are widely renowned for combat reconnaissance, coordinating precision strikes and conducting personnel recovery operations.
In December 2019, Keigan achieved Airman 1st Class (A1C) and received his coveted scarlet beret as a Special Tactics Combat Controller. Keigan was assigned to the Special Tactics Training Squadron, 24th Special Operations Wing out of Hurlburt Field, Florida.
Keigan’s military awards include the National Defense Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Air Force Basic Military Training Honor Graduate Ribbon, the Air Force Training Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Metal.
In addition to serving his country, Keigan was an active member of his community, loved his family dearly and found great joy in his friendships. Keigan loved being outdoors and lived life to the fullest. He was passionate about helping people succeed and always ready to help mentor or assist others. His kindheartedness had no limits and his smile and laughter would brighten any room.
Keigan is survived by his mother Renee Ramey, father Jason Baker, brother Masen Baker, step-parents Brad Ramey and Jaime Baker, step-siblings Lauren, Tyler, Kade and Presley Ramey, grandparents Doug & Connie Johnson, Debbie & Robert Jump, Melvin & Barb Baker and Allen & Kathy Huffman, along with many uncles, aunts and cousins
In honor of Keigan, his brother Masen has started a not-for-profit to honor his legacy and carry forward his passion. The Keigan Baker Memorial Fund will focus on the education, mentoring and training of young individuals focused on a career in the U.S. Air Force Special Operations. In addition, his family will be creating an annual football scholarship in support of Mark Morris High School. All Donations in honor of Keigan can be made through Go Fund Me, Keigan Baker Memorial Fund (https//www.gofundme.com/f/keigan-baker-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+cpshare-sheet).
A full military send off at Willamette National Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life will take place once our current environment allows. More details regarding both events will be shared once finalized.
