In addition to serving his country, Keigan was an active member of his community, loved his family dearly and found great joy in his friendships. Keigan loved being outdoors and lived life to the fullest. He was passionate about helping people succeed and always ready to help mentor or assist others. His kindheartedness had no limits and his smile and laughter would brighten any room.

Keigan is survived by his mother Renee Ramey, father Jason Baker, brother Masen Baker, step-parents Brad Ramey and Jaime Baker, step-siblings Lauren, Tyler, Kade and Presley Ramey, grandparents Doug & Connie Johnson, Debbie & Robert Jump, Melvin & Barb Baker and Allen & Kathy Huffman, along with many uncles, aunts and cousins

In honor of Keigan, his brother Masen has started a not-for-profit to honor his legacy and carry forward his passion. The Keigan Baker Memorial Fund will focus on the education, mentoring and training of young individuals focused on a career in the U.S. Air Force Special Operations. In addition, his family will be creating an annual football scholarship in support of Mark Morris High School. All Donations in honor of Keigan can be made through Go Fund Me, Keigan Baker Memorial Fund (https//www.gofundme.com/f/keigan-baker-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+cpshare-sheet).

A full military send off at Willamette National Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life will take place once our current environment allows. More details regarding both events will be shared once finalized.

To plant a tree in memory of Keigan Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.