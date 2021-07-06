 Skip to main content
Kay Luhn
Kay Luhn

Kay Luhn

Memorial Service

A memorial service for Kay Luhn will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview.

An informal reception will immediately follow. Pizza will be provided. For anyone unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on Calvary Community Church’s YouTube channel and its Facebook page.

