January 7, 1937 — March 26, 2021
Kay Eileen “Haline” Sundet passed away peacefully at home in Eureka, Calif., on March 26, 2021, one month after suffering a stroke. She was 84 years old.
Kay was born to Harold and Helen Ames, and grew up in Kelso, Wash. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1955, and then attended the University of Washington where she met her husband, Edwin “Stuart” Sundet.
She was employed by IBM in Seattle before moving first to Oakland, and then to the Eureka area for Ed’s teaching position at the local university. Kay raised her three daughters as a full-time homemaker while continuing to take classes of interest, eventually earning her master’s in Psychology at the age of 60.
Kay and Ed’s faith and their love of people led them to volunteer regularly at their church, at the Eureka Rescue Mission, and with The Gideons International. Kay enjoyed traveling, quilting, playing the piano, growing flowers, swimming, and spending time with her family.
Kay is survived by her beloved brother, Don (Ames); as well as her three daughters: Laura (Gregg) Richardson, Robin (Gary) Nelson, Rochelle; 26 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Kay is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
