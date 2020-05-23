× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1939—March 4, 2020

Kathryn Robbins passed away of natural causes on March 4, 2020 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Kathy was raised and grew up in a small town in Wisconsin. She was an only child and grew up in a local tavern where her family provided food and a meeting place for the local community. Kathy graduated from nursing school in Eau Claire which launched her lifelong career as a health care professional.

Kathy moved to Washington state to start a new adventure in the late 1960s. Kathy eventually landed in Kelso in 1975 and established herself as a pillar of the health care community in Cowlitz County for four decades. From an ER nurse at St. John’s Hospital to work at hospice and even helping to establish a free clinic- Kathy’s legacy of service to the community was lasting and impactful.

Kathy was fiercely independent and was not afraid to speak truth to power. While privately she could be anxious or unsure of herself- at work and in public she could be relentless when it came to standing up for what’s right. Following the death of her husband in the mid-1980s Kathy never remarried. She didn’t need anyone to provide for her and she relished being fully in charge of her life and her decisions.