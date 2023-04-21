Sept. 12, 1958—April 10, 2023
CASTLE ROCK—Kathy was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, nanny and friend. She prided her life on making sure everyone else was taken care of, and that everyone in her life felt special. She is going to be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother Marie Kingery and father Wayne Tyler, husband Randy Watry and son Mathew Watry.
She is survived by her children Nathan and Stephanie Watry and their three children, Roman, Brooks, and
Isla Watry and Danielle and Tim Harris and their two children Makenna, and Sawyer Harris.
There will be a celebration of life May 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at sunnyside grange in castle rock
