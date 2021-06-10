Kathleen Marie Brown (Allen)

June 19, 1958 — May 23, 2021

Kathleen passed away peacefully at home May 23 after a 15-month battle with cancer. Kathleen was born in Longview, Wash., to Donald and Mary Lou Jamieson.

Kathleen grew up in Rainier and graduated from Rainier High School, Class of 1976. Following graduation, she worked for the Social Security Administration in Longview and retired after 40 years of service. She enjoyed her career because she was able to do what she loved, which was helping people.

Kathleen married Charles “Chuck” Allen in July of 1978 and they raised their family in Goble, Ore., until moving to Longview in 2005. Kathleen enjoyed spending time camping, boating, and many years at the Motocross track. Although Kathleen and Chuck only had Jesse and Janae, they always had so many other kids and friends around they were taking care of. Her family and friends were everything, they had the home that everyone wanted to be at. Chuck and Kathleen are survived by two children Jesse Allen (Katie) and Janae Coffman (Broc), and three grandchildren Ryder Allen, Addisyn, and Charlee Coffman.

Kathleen remarried in March of 2012 to Kelly Brown.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Kelly; his children Caitlin, Caley, Kavan Brown, and grandchildren Willow, Rain, and Austin.