Kathleen M. Brown (Allen)
Kathleen M. Brown (Allen)

Kathleen M. Brown (Allen)

June 19, 1958 — May 23, 2021

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Kathleen Brown (Allen) at the Assembly of God Church, 75950 Rock Crest St., Rainier, Oregon, at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 with a potluck to follow at the Rainier Eagles.

