August 13, 1943 — June 7, 2021

Kathleen Jo McCormick passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior on the morning of June 7, 2021, in Longview, Washington. She leaves behind treasured memories of her sons, grandchildren, siblings, dear friends and extended family.

Kathleen Medina was born on August 13, 1943, to Amada J. Medina and Salvador Simon Medina in Santa Barbara, California, where she grew up with six siblings. She was a proud graduate of Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

In 1964, Kathleen relocated to Longview where she raised her family and began a lifelong career in nursing. She graduated with her Associate Degree in Nursing from Lower Columbia College in 1979 and was respected by colleagues in Longview and in many communities where she served as a traveling nurse. Kathleen was a lifelong learner.

Faithful to Christian ministries, Kathleen deeply enjoyed her travel with the church and had fond memories of her visit to Brazil. She spent much of her life sharing the Word of the Lord and was known to often ask friends, family, and neighbors, “Do you know Jesus?” Her Bible was always by her side, filled with bookmarks to mark favorite passages. Kathleen’s commitment to reach out and reunite others with their spiritual relationship with Jesus will remain a legacy.