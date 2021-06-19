August 13, 1943 — June 7, 2021
Kathleen Jo McCormick passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior on the morning of June 7, 2021, in Longview, Washington. She leaves behind treasured memories of her sons, grandchildren, siblings, dear friends and extended family.
Kathleen Medina was born on August 13, 1943, to Amada J. Medina and Salvador Simon Medina in Santa Barbara, California, where she grew up with six siblings. She was a proud graduate of Bishop Garcia Diego High School.
In 1964, Kathleen relocated to Longview where she raised her family and began a lifelong career in nursing. She graduated with her Associate Degree in Nursing from Lower Columbia College in 1979 and was respected by colleagues in Longview and in many communities where she served as a traveling nurse. Kathleen was a lifelong learner.
Faithful to Christian ministries, Kathleen deeply enjoyed her travel with the church and had fond memories of her visit to Brazil. She spent much of her life sharing the Word of the Lord and was known to often ask friends, family, and neighbors, “Do you know Jesus?” Her Bible was always by her side, filled with bookmarks to mark favorite passages. Kathleen’s commitment to reach out and reunite others with their spiritual relationship with Jesus will remain a legacy.
A devoted mother of Timothy Wilson McCormick, Thaddeus Simon McCormick, and Todd Alexander McCormick, Kathleen epitomized her love of Faith and Family. Many memories include her sharing her love of horses with her four grandchildren and delighting in all things Western. We trust Kathleen and her four-legged companion Sunshine are now reunited and enjoying trail rides once again.
In addition to her three sons, Kathleen is survived by her siblings, Etty Medina, Ted Medina, Mitch Medina, Teri Scott, Mary Blank, and Julie Olivera. She was predeceased by her husbands, Alexander McCormick Jr. and Lonnie Lee Jarrell.
Referred to as “Grandma Kay,” grandchildren Alexander Daniel McCormick, Ashley Erin McCormick, Autumn Kayleen Davis (Zack) and Amber Nicole Chinn hold many treasured memories, as do numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join the family in celebrating Kathleen’s life and legacy at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shekinah Christian Center in honor of “Kay McCormick.”
