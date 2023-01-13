May 16, 1937—Dec. 25, 2022

Kathleen Jane Hopkins was born to Archie and Marjorie Radakovich on May 16, 1937 in Upson, Wisconsin joining siblings Robert and Sharon, before becoming big sister to Judy. The family embarked on a cross country trek to South Kelso, where Kathleen went on to attend Wallace Elementary and would graduate from the old Kelso High School with the Class of 1955.

In 1958, Kathleen married Reginald “Pete” Hopkins and though they would later divorce, raised 2 beautiful girls together. Kathleen would reside in Scottsdale, Arizona where she loved the sunshine, before moving back to the Northwest and enjoying her last years on Silverlake. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be missed by many.

She is survived by her children and grandson, Darci Ilich, Stefi Sudar, Dan Boone and Tanner Ilich. Her sister and brother in law Judy and Bob Davis and her dearly loved nieces and nephews Michael Dean, Robin, Jan, Kelly, Randy, and Matt. As well as her great nieces and nephews and their children.

Per her request no service will be held. Donations can be made in her memory to Community Home Health and Hospice at Community Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632 or give@chhh.org