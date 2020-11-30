July 26, 1949—November 18, 2020

Longtime Castle Rock Resident Kathi St. Pierre passed away at home on November 18, 2020 with her family by her side from a long illness with cancer.

Kathi was born July 26, 1949 in Hillsboro, North Dakota, to Glenn and Thelma Meacham. Kathi graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1967. Kathi was the middle child of three in her family, her Father Glenn and Mother Thelma preceded her in death.

Kathi married Clayton St. Pierre on November 18, 1977 in Castle Rock, Wash., and he survives her at home. Kathi has two sons also surviving her at home, son John Johnston (Julie) grandchildren Lauren Czech (Josh), Hailey Johnston, Kasey Johnston, Hope Johnston, Reese Johnston, Kyle Parsons, Jack Parsons and Alex Klemetsrud. Great grandchildren Madeline, Lylah and Gracie. Son James Johnston (Cindi Churchill), grandchildren Witnea Johnston, Isabela Johnston, and Logun Johnston (Amanda Murphy), great grandchildren Bayne, Elyza, Ruby and Mayven. Also surviving her is a sister Frances Bilodeau (Ray) of Longview, and a brother Lowell Lovgren (Sandi) of Kelso. Kathi has numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.