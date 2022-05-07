 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katherine Lynn

Katherine Lynn

Dec. 17, 1925 — April 28, 2022

Katherine Lynn was born Dec. 17, 1925, in Marion, Kentucky, to parents Edward and Nannie Watson, the third of their six children. Raised in West Kentucky, Katie was the smallest but by all accounts the toughest. Her father made blackstrap molasses to sell and life was hard but the family was close and loving. Katie attended first through eighth grade in Marion and at age 17, during World War II, she moved to Evansville, Indiana, and went to work at the shipyard as a riveter. At the end of the war she ran into her future husband, Reginald Lynn, and began what became an amazing life for Kate and Reg. They moved to Kelso, Washington, in 1960 where they raised their two children. In 1975, Reggie built an A-frame house on a steep hill in Ostrander. The house on the hill became a gathering spot for Bible study every Friday night and a favorite refuge for their grandchildren. Their union lasted for 64 years until Reggie’s passing in 2011. Kate’s Christian faith was deeply rooted. She was a fierce defender of family and in particular, the grandkids and great-grandkids she adored.

Her sharp wit and colorful Southern aphorisms were with her ‘til the end. Katie never spent a single night in a hospital and at age 96, she passed away April 28, 2022, peacefully in the home her husband built.

She is survived by son Bob Lynn; daughter Terri Davis; grandchildren Kim Griffee, Scott Lynn, Reid Lynn, Benjamin Lynn, Tracy Miedema, Gretchen Evans, and Reggie Williamson; and numerous great grandchildren.

The family is hosting a memorial at 2 p.m. May 14 at her home in Ostrander.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests people plant flowers in their gardens or perform an act of kindness for their fellow man.

