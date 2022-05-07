Katherine Lynn was born Dec. 17, 1925, in Marion, Kentucky, to parents Edward and Nannie Watson, the third of their six children. Raised in West Kentucky, Katie was the smallest but by all accounts the toughest. Her father made blackstrap molasses to sell and life was hard but the family was close and loving. Katie attended first through eighth grade in Marion and at age 17, during World War II, she moved to Evansville, Indiana, and went to work at the shipyard as a riveter. At the end of the war she ran into her future husband, Reginald Lynn, and began what became an amazing life for Kate and Reg. They moved to Kelso, Washington, in 1960 where they raised their two children. In 1975, Reggie built an A-frame house on a steep hill in Ostrander. The house on the hill became a gathering spot for Bible study every Friday night and a favorite refuge for their grandchildren. Their union lasted for 64 years until Reggie’s passing in 2011. Kate’s Christian faith was deeply rooted. She was a fierce defender of family and in particular, the grandkids and great-grandkids she adored.