Katherine L. Rasmussen

May 14, 1936 — Dec. 23, 2021

Katherine was born in Kelso to Joe and Pearl Rasmussen. She was the youngest of six children and she graduated from Kelso High School in 1954.

There will be a sharing time to remember Katherine at 1 pm. Saturday, June 11, at the Community of Christ Church, 20th Avenue and Delaware Street, Longview. All family and friends are invited to attend and share memories of Katherine and eat a cookie or two. Hope to see you there.

