Katherine L. Rasmussen

Katherine was born in Kelso to Joe and Pearl Rasmussen. She was the youngest of six children and she graduated from Kelso High School in 1954.

There will be a sharing time to remember Katherine at 1 pm. Saturday, June 11, at the Community of Christ Church, 20th Avenue and Delaware Street, Longview. All family and friends are invited to attend and share memories of Katherine and eat a cookie or two. Hope to see you there.