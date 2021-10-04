Katherine "Kay" M Martinsen

Oct. 10, 1937 — June 24, 2021
Katherine “Kay” Mae Martinsen, 83, of Castle Rock, Washington, peacefully passed away after her battle with Alzheimer’s on June 24, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Kay was born on October 9, 1937, to Stephan Krall and Mildred Johanna Krall (Spak) in Longview, Washington.
In her late teens, Kay enjoyed working at Spirit Lake Harmony Falls. After graduation from Castle Rock High School in 1955, she worked for Weyerhaeuser as a secretary in the sales department, but she found it most rewarding being an excellent wife, homemaker and mother to her three children.
On August 24, 1957, Kay married her high school sweetheart, Monte W. Martinsen, also of Castle Rock. Kay and Monte went on to have three children: Monte J. Martinsen, Michelle Martinsen (Horsley) and Amy Martinsen (Bobst). She loved her family and supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their sporting and academic events.
Kay was a member of the Roadrunner Homemaker’s Club for many years where she made many friends and acquired some amazing recipes. She also assisted her husband, Monte, with the NFLCC antique fishing lure club. They made many trips across the states to annual meets and hosted local meets here for 20 years. Kay loved baking, canning and gardening and loved taking care of her beautiful yard, which you could find her weeding almost every day.
Kay was preceded in death by her father, Stephan Krall; her mother, Mildred “Millie” Krall; her sister, Joyce Lundt (Krall); and her son, Monte J. Martinsen.
She is survived by her loving husband, Monte W. Martinsen; her daughters: Michelle (Greg) Horsley and Amy (James) Bobst; her seven grandchildren: Desirae Jones, Katie (Bobst) North, Emily (Bobst) Jackson, Heidi (Bobst) Grimm, Chelsey Horsley, Levi Horsley and Steven Horsley; and nine great-grandchildren: Makenzie Jones, Savannah Jones, Christopher Jones, Luke Jackson, Levi Jackson, Josiah Jackson, Harper North, Coral North and Ocean North; and special family friends: Don Lieurance, Cindy Parton, Tressa Green and Anita Gallow.
At the request of the deceased, no service will be held.
