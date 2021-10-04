Katherine "Kay" M Martinsen

Oct. 10, 1937 — June 24, 2021

Katherine “Kay” Mae Martinsen, 83, of Castle Rock, Washington, peacefully passed away after her battle with Alzheimer’s on June 24, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Kay was born on October 9, 1937, to Stephan Krall and Mildred Johanna Krall (Spak) in Longview, Washington.

In her late teens, Kay enjoyed working at Spirit Lake Harmony Falls. After graduation from Castle Rock High School in 1955, she worked for Weyerhaeuser as a secretary in the sales department, but she found it most rewarding being an excellent wife, homemaker and mother to her three children.

On August 24, 1957, Kay married her high school sweetheart, Monte W. Martinsen, also of Castle Rock. Kay and Monte went on to have three children: Monte J. Martinsen, Michelle Martinsen (Horsley) and Amy Martinsen (Bobst). She loved her family and supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their sporting and academic events.