Katherine Gale Langill-Ford

June 18, 1963—October 28, 2020
Katherine went home to be with the lord on October 28, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1963 in Shelton Wash., and moved to Longview at the age of two months. She married Charles Ford, the love of her life on August 15, 2011 who preceded her in death in 2014. Surviving family is her mother Lucy Lehman, four daughters Shauna Sprague, Krystle Langill, Shyanne Edwards, Alexis Scadding, ten grandchildren and two brothers, Richard Varner and Andrew Varner. She was very close to God and was a very loving and giving woman. Family was everything to her and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was such a blessing to everyone who crossed her path. Katherine was such an amazing person inside and out with such a beautiful heart. The beach was her happy place where she could forget all the cares in the world and just relax. She felt at peace just looking and listening to the waves crashing while the sand was between her toes. Searching for agates on the beach in the early morning was a tradition. A celebration of life will be held as soon as it is permitted.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.