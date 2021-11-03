1941 — 2021

Katherine Anne Forbush passed away October 12, 2021, at the age of 80. She valiantly battled cancer for four and half years. God allowed her to pass peacefully at home with her family surrounding her.

Katherine was born in 1941 to William and Katherine Eagen in Odebolt, Iowa. The family later moved to Longview, Washington, where she attended St. Rose Catholic School and subsequently graduated from Kelso High School. It was in Longview while attending college that she met David Forbush, the man who would be her husband for more than 60 years of marriage. Together they raised 10 wonderful children. Katherine dedicated her life to loving and properly raising her children. With 10 children there were times when things were tight, but there was never a shortage of love and care in Katherine’s house. She worked tirelessly to ensure every one of her children felt loved, kept healthy and were well educated. At times that meant spending her summer evenings sewing warm winter coats for the coming winter. She instilled in all of her children the importance of God, family, and education. She was very proud of her family.