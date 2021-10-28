Karen Sue James, a woman of compassion and joy, left this Earth to enter eternal life on September 27, 2021, at the age of 58 in Longview, Washington.

She was born in Spokane, Washington. Karen grew up and resided in the Longview-Kelso, Washington, area; graduating from Mark Morris HS (1981). She graduated from Warner Pacific College (1987) with an elementary education degree and later received a master’s degree in education Beginning in the late 1980s, Miss James spent her career teaching every grade from kindergarten to sixth with each one becoming her “favorite.” She taught at Barnes Elementary School from 2001 until her final days. She will be remembered as a faithful servant of the Lord who touched many lives of her community and beyond through her devotion as a friend, church member and lifelong school teacher in her hometown.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Delmar James and Arliss Wilberta James (Klump); and her brother, Steven David James.

She is survived by niece, Whitney and Chuck Wynn (Alonah and Wessex); niece, Drew and Matt Hoven (Alonah); uncle, Vern “Unky” and aunt, Sharon Klump; cousins, Julie and John; aunt Helen and uncle Hal Buck; cousins: Andy, Holly, Heidi, and Cyndi; many extended cousins; “daughter” and son-in-law, Skyler and Paul Kayser; and grandchildren: Audrey, Janae, Evelyn and Josiah.