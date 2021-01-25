January 27, 1962—December 19, 2020

The world lost a wonderful human being and Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Karen Marie Schlecht passed away suddenly on December 19, 2020 at the young age of 58. Karen was born January 27, 1962 to Dale and Neva Schlecht.

Karen wore many hats in her younger working days. She spent the last 17 years as a beloved bartender at the Shamrock Tavern. She entertained her co-workers and customers with her quick wit, sharp tongue (when necessary) and infectious laugh. She was an avid Husky and Seahawks fan with a side of Coors Light, and she had the T-shirts to prove it. Karen loved going camping, taking trips to Wendover, Nev., the annual Seafood fest with her many friends and singing “Karenoke”.

As a child Karen enjoyed camping trips, vacations and big family Christmases. She adored her nephew and nieces, Ira and Miah, and loved her trips to Nevada to “go play” with Robyn, Kayla and Stacie Hopper. Karen was an extremely loyal and fierce protector of her friends and family.

Karen is survived by her mom Neva, sisters Laurie Hopper, Heidi Schlecht and brother Scott Schlecht. They were very special to her.

Karen is preceded in death by her father Dale and brother Tim.