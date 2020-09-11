× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 27, 1953—August 5, 2020

Karen Marie McGeary, passed away in Winlock on August, 5, 2020 at the age of 67. Karen was brought into the world by Patrick and Joan McGeary in Longview, Wash., on March 27, 1953. Karen graduated from Winlock High School in 1972 and worked many jobs over the years, but retired as an in home caregiver.

As an animal lover, and in addition to helping animals, Karen loved horseback riding and watching Lipizzaner and Cavalluna horseshows. Her other interests included beach combing for shells, watching old movies, antiquing, listening to symphony and reading. She was an extremely talented painter who also loved crocheting.

Karen was compassionate, energetic, and adventurous, she was always ready for a road trip or to go get ice-cream or go to the library. Karen “Ohmie” loved spending time with her family, renting movies and camping out with the grandkids. She had a feisty temper and was passionate about her views but had a good heart and will be missed by all who loved her.