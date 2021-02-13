Karen Lewis

June 1945—December 2020
Karen went home to her savior December 14, 2020 in Richland, Wash., after a long battle with dementia. She was born in McMinnville, Ore., in June of 1945. The daughter of Amos and Mildred (McKibben) Henton, she was the youngest of five children. She spent her childhood on a farm near Sheridan, Ore. She lived a simple and full life attending a one room school house at Mill Creek and later attended Sheridan schools, graduating in 1963. She then attended OCE in Monmouth.
Karen married David Lewis and they later moved to the Longview, Wash., area in 1969. He passed away in 1985. She married Bill Keverline in 1987 and they later divorced.
Karen worked for the Girl Scouts for 23 years as a Membership Director. She especially enjoyed Camp Evergreen. She was an active member of the Longview First Baptist Church and many other local organizations, including the Senior Center, Community Network, and DAR before moving to Dayton, Wash., in 2011 to be closer to her daughter.
Karen’s love of Jesus and family were the most important things to her and she actively sought to minister to those in need, spending many hours in care facilities visiting the sick and elderly. She was an excellent listener. She enjoyed traveling and adoring and spoiling her grandchildren brought her immense joy. She worked tirelessly through the church and community to provide for those in need and share Jesus’ love and grace.
She is survived by her daughter: Kristine (Willy) Warren in Dayton, son Stanley (Teresa) Lewis in Spokane, and stepson Stephen Lewis in Salem and grandchildren Matthew Warren, Jennifer Warren, David Lewis, and Britney Lewis. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Paul and Omer Henton and sisters Marylou Schoneboom and Geraldine Shafer.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service was held at Salt Creek Cemetery, OR. Memorial contributions may be made to Longview First Baptist Church or Girl Scouts of Western Washington.
