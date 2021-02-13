Karen Lewis

June 1945—December 2020

Karen went home to her savior December 14, 2020 in Richland, Wash., after a long battle with dementia. She was born in McMinnville, Ore., in June of 1945. The daughter of Amos and Mildred (McKibben) Henton, she was the youngest of five children. She spent her childhood on a farm near Sheridan, Ore. She lived a simple and full life attending a one room school house at Mill Creek and later attended Sheridan schools, graduating in 1963. She then attended OCE in Monmouth.

Karen married David Lewis and they later moved to the Longview, Wash., area in 1969. He passed away in 1985. She married Bill Keverline in 1987 and they later divorced.

Karen worked for the Girl Scouts for 23 years as a Membership Director. She especially enjoyed Camp Evergreen. She was an active member of the Longview First Baptist Church and many other local organizations, including the Senior Center, Community Network, and DAR before moving to Dayton, Wash., in 2011 to be closer to her daughter.