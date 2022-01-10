Karen Lee Marrs left this world and her beloved husband, Phillip, and her family and friends on January 3, 2022. Karen was born in Paso Robles, California. She was the oldest of two girls. Karen went to school in Paso Robles and later became a hair stylist. She met Phillip Marrs and they married in 1962. The couple raised three children, two girls (Debra and Dayna) and one boy (Duke). Karen and Phillip lived in Paso Robles until 1997 when they moved to Kalama, Washington, to be near their children and grandchildren. Karen’s greatest happiness was when she was with her very close family. Karen and Phillip also had a passion for antiques and made it a lucrative business.