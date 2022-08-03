Karen L. Weiler

Jan. 16, 1938 — June 25, 2022

Karen Weiler was born January 16, 1938, in Wickenburg, Arizona, to George and Betty Graham. Her family lived in both Arizona and Kalama, eventually settling in Kalama where she attended school through her sophomore year before an accident at the Bonneville Dam claimed her father. The family then moved to Longview where she spent her last two years of high school at R.A. Long.

Karen met her husband, Bob, while working as a car hop and they married in 1957. Karen worked as a secretary for the Kelso School District for several years before she and Bob purchased the Kalama Café in 1980, and then later sold it when they retired. Karen was an accomplished pianist and loved being around her grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother, George Graham; her three kids: Rick, Lisa (Drake), and Rob (Trina); and five grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who passed away in 2013.

The family will be doing a private celebration of life.