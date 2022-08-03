Karen L. Weiler

Jan. 16, 1938 — June 25, 2022
Karen Weiler was born January 16, 1938, in Wickenburg, Arizona, to George and Betty Graham. Her family lived in both Arizona and Kalama, eventually settling in Kalama where she attended school through her sophomore year before an accident at the Bonneville Dam claimed her father. The family then moved to Longview where she spent her last two years of high school at R.A. Long.
Karen met her husband, Bob, while working as a car hop and they married in 1957. Karen worked as a secretary for the Kelso School District for several years before she and Bob purchased the Kalama Café in 1980, and then later sold it when they retired. Karen was an accomplished pianist and loved being around her grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, George Graham; her three kids: Rick, Lisa (Drake), and Rob (Trina); and five grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who passed away in 2013.
The family will be doing a private celebration of life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.